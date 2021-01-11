TCL has announced a slew of products at its CES 2021 showcase. It launched new smartphones, tables, as well as TVs. These TVs range from mini-LED to OLED to OLED, and come in various display sizes. After launching the 8-SeriesRoku TV, the world’s first mini-LED powered TV in the US in 2019, TCL then expanded the availability of smooth luminance and precision contrast by introducing its 2nd generation of mini-LED backlight technology on the 6-Series line with Roku TV in 2020.

TCL has now launched its 3rd generation of mini-LED backlight with OD Zero mini-LED technology. OD Zero combines TCL’s latest mini-LED backlight technology, driven by its in-house development in display engineering, to deliver an ultra-slim display with tens of thousands of mini-LEDs and thousands of Contrast Control Zones. These result in “striking brightness, precision contrast, and smooth uniformity.” The zero represents the measurement of the distance between TCL’s mini-LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer, which has now been reduced to a remarkable 0 mm to create an ultra-thin high-performance panel.

It has also announced 8K TVs. With 8K resolution four times sharper than today’s 4K TVs, this means sharp clarity whether the content is native 8K from popular streaming services or if it’s 4K content that’s intelligently upscaled with TCL’s powerful AiPQ Engine technology. While the new 6-Series 8K TCL Roku TVs will roll out later this year, all existing 6-Series 4K TCL Roku TV models will continue to be available.

In addition to making 8K more accessible, TCL will debut The XL Collection –the company’s first lineup of 85″ displays. Three different models will make up the XL Collection this year and each 85” TV will feature performance levels for every kind of home theater. From a simply smart 85” 4-Series TCL Roku TV and an 85” 4K HDR TCL Roku TV with QLED picture quality to the 85” mini-LED powered 8K TCL TV with QLED wide color technology.

TCL R648

And with the technology and performance of the 85R745 including Quantum Dot (QLED) color technology to deliver better brightness and wider color volume. There is Dolby Vision to expand the color palette, Dolby Atmos for better audio capabilities, Contrast Control Zone technology to optimize the image across individual zones for contrast, as well as Variable Refresh Rate and 120Hz HDMI input support for a smoother gaming experience. The models of the XL Collection will be available in North America during the year ahead, starting with the 4-Series TCL Roku TV 85” set (85R435) launching later this quarter at $1599. The 85” QLED TCL Roku TV(85R745) and 85” mini-LED powered 8KTV will arrive in the months to follow.

TCL has also announced the Alto sounder. The Alto R1 is the company’s first wireless sounder. Additional non-wireless options with Roku TV Ready will also be available later in the year. For consumers who want a bar with Dolby Atmos and voice capabilities, the Alto 82i with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay will launch in Q3 with dual built-in subwoofers. Two additional bars will round out the Alto lineup in 2021. The Alto 8e with a 3.2.1 configuration, Dolby Atmos, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay and Spotify compatibility, along with a wireless subwoofer and up-firing speakers will be available in Q2.And lastly, another premium soundbar with Dolby Atmos.