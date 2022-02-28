TCL announced three new CPEs at MWC 2022

TCL has announced several devices at Mobile World Congress 2022, as we have already seen its latest smartphones and tablets. However, those aren’t the only new products getting attention, as the company has also announced three new CPEs.

We know TCL for creating amazing and affordable products, including a vast selection of smart TVs, smartphones, and more. The latest addition to its product listing includes three new CPEs, where we find the LINKHUB 5G, which is defined as a “powerful 5G router created to connect hundreds of devices across a range of environments.”

“TCL’s vision is to inspire customers to achieve greatness through smart, innovative, and premium technologies and experiences. This is evidenced with the new range of smart devices launched at Mobile World Congress 2022,” said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication. “By continuing to expand our portfolio across several categories, we are bringing to life our mission to make a truly connected world that bridges hardware and software in a meaningful way, improves human connections, and enhances the daily lives of our customers whilst delivering incredible value.”

TCL launched three new routers. One of them will support 5G speeds, while the other two will be limited to 4G. The LINKHUB 5G CPE HH515 features Wi-Fi-6 connectivity, as we got to see it first during CES 2022. This solution will support up to 256 users, and its speeds will let you enjoy cloud-based gaming high-quality live streaming, plus you will better enjoy online education and working from home.

We also have the LINKZONE LTE CAT6 Mobile Wi-Fi MW63, which is a “personal mobile Wi-Fi which offers high-speed connectivity in a lightweight, pocket-sized design,” while the LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63 features a simple and elegant design. The LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63 features speeds of up to 300Mbps, which means that you will also be able to enjoy online gaming, videos, and more, but maybe the best part is that both products are eSIM compatible.

The LINKHUB 5G CPE HH515 will be the first model to become available, as you will be able to purchase one in Q1 in Europe. The other two routers will be available until Q2. In addition, TCL will also launch a new LINKZONE 5G Mobile Wi-Fi MW513, supporting Sub-6GHz + mmWave, which will make it easier to connect to ultra-fast 5G Wi-Fi speeds while moving around.