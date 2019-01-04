TCL is previewing some of the announcements it will make for its Alcatel and BlackBerry brands at CES 2019.

For Alcatel, we’re expecting the first new phones of the year to show up — as with last year’s entries, they’ll include TCL’s own-make Full View displays. On a different tangent, TCL will also show off its edge-to-edge and dot displays — the demonstrations are a collaboration with TCL subsidiary China Star Optoelectronics Technology which has manufacturing lines for both LCD and OLED displays as well as flexible panels.

On the BlackBerry Mobile front, we aren’t expecting fresh phones, but we might hope to hear about new carrier partnerships that could extend sales of the KEY2 and KEY2 LE.