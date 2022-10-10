For the price of $1,999, the new 85-inch TV from TCL offers a lot. Learn more about the new TV right here!

TCL today introduced a new 85-inch model to its class-leading 6-Series TV lineup. The new TV is not only the largest TCL 6-Series model, but it is also the largest mini-LED TV that TCL has ever offered. For the price of $1,999, the new TCL 85-inch Mini-LED 4K TV comes with many features, including Quantum Dot Display (QLED), HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision IQ, 120Hz refresh rate, and plenty more. Here's all you need to know.

Display Technologies

Starting with the display features, TCL says its new Class-6 85-inch smart TV comes with deep color saturation and powerful clarity. The TV features mini-LED backlit 448 Contrast Control Zones. Each Control Zone can work independently, ensuring high contrast and smooth illumination. With the AiPQ Engine technology, the TV intelligently enhances color, contrast, and clarity, providing a cinema-like experience.

Working in tandem with Mini-LED technology, the TV's Quantum Dot 4K HDR display provides pure color saturation for vividly real images. The TV is also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certified, so it delivers high dynamic range performance and immersive surround sound. Besides that, the TV also has a variable refresh rate of 120Hz, but more on that later (check the Gaming Features section).

Smart Features

Moving onto the software features, it's worth noting that TCL's new 85-inch TV is not powered by Android TV or Amazon's Fire TV OS. Instead, the Smart TV runs on Roku OS, providing a fast and fluid experience. It can run most OTT apps, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and even Apple TV, out of the box. However, if you don't like the Roku OS, you can connect an Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast to any of the four HDMI ports available.

The TV also features Easy Voice Control, so you can power on/off the TV, change channels, switch between apps, and do much more using the voice assistant of your choice. Another feature that makes the TCL Class-6 85-inch Mini LED TV stand out is the auto-brightness feature. This feature can adjust the brightness of the TV based on the lighting in your room, so you won't be blinded by bright lights while watching a game late at night.

Gaming Features

The TV is not short on gaming features as well. Not only it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, but it also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium and a dedicated Game Mode. These features let the TV deliver an optimized fast-response gaming experience and let you get the maximum value out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X. To keep the gaming setup clean, the 85-inch TV also offers 2-position configurable legs with integrated cable management to complement its striking design.

The 85-inch TCL 6-Series smart TV is available for $1999.99 starting today, and you can get yours using the link given below.