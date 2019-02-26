TCL has 5G smartphone, router and USB hub

5G is here and so is TCL as it offers not one, not two, but three products for its future lineup at MWC 2019, including 5G smartphones.

The company wasn’t willing to share details on those phones, instead promoting its 5G USB data terminal, allowing any computer to download at up to 4Gbps and upload at up to 2Gbps. The portable terminal runs on a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a MediaTek M70, that firm’s first 5G modem. The device can connect to 4G and 5G networks in standalone and non-standalone modes. Expect more details on availability in the second quarter.

TCL also has a 5G home router available for viewing at its booth. We’ll be taking a look at all of them while we’re here in Barcelona at MWC.