TCL 30 XE 5G announced on T-Mobile, coming soon at $198

TCL today announced that the TCL 30 XE 5G smartphone would become available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on Friday, February 25. The TCL 30 XE is the company's first 5G smartphone, and it will be sold for under $200 in the US. The TCL 30 XE 5G was announced at CES 2022, earlier in January.

As a quick recap, the TCL 30 XE 5G is TCL’s first 5G smartphone, and it comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) display and 90Hz refresh rate, as well as 180Hz touch sampling rate. The teardrop notch houses an 8MP selfie shooter. When it comes to power, it’s equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is an Octa-Core chipset, and it’s great for managing tasks and general use. The device also has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable memory via a MicroSD card slot.

When it comes to the rear camera setup, there are three cameras. There is a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The TCL 30 XE also has Bluetooth 5.1, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery has a 4,500 mAh cell inside, and the phone supports 18W fast wired charging (and the power adapter is also included in the box, which is a bonus nowadays).

The TCL 30 XE 5G is available in Shadow Black color, and it will be sold at T-Mobile for $198, and Metro by T-Mobile for $199.99. The device will be available in the US from Friday, February 25, and it’s one of the cheapest 5G smartphones on the market that lets you watch videos, play games, and surf the internet. TCL also recently announced the TCL 30 V 5G for $299.99.