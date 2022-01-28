We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Android

TCL 30 V 5G is now available at Verizon for $299.99

By Roland Udvarlaki January 28, 2022, 6:30 am
TCL 30 V 5G front and back Source: TCL

TCL announced several new gadgets at CES 2022, including the TCL 30 XE smartphone, the 30 V 5G, new tablets, and even a pair of smart glasses. The latest product to make it to the market is the TCL 30 V 5G smartphone, which is now available at Verizon for just $299.99.

The new TCL 30 V 5G features a large 6.67-inch IPS LCD, FHD+, 60Hz display, and it has a hole-punch cutout that houses the 16MP selfie camera. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, and it's coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The latter is also expandable via a MicroSD card slot, and there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TCL 30 V 5G all sides Source: TCL

On the back, there is a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro shooter. It can record up to 1080 at 30fps on both the back and front cameras. There’s also Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 3.0 port on the bottom, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to charging, it has a 4,500 mAh battery, and it supports 18W charging – the wall adapter is included in the box. TCL 30 V 5G will launch with Android 11, and it will be available in Midnight Gray color. The price starts at $299.99 at Verizon, and you can also get the device for free with select unlimited plans, on new lines. You can find the new TCL 30 V5G on the link below.

TCL 30 V 5G

TCL 30 V 5G

The new TCL 30 V 5G device features a Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB of RAM and expandable 128GB of storage. It has a large 6.67-inch FHD+ display, and a 50MP primary camera on the back. It can last a full day on a single charge thanks to its 4,500 mAh battery.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 industry

Samsung reports record high Q4 2021 results

Samsung Electronics achieved new records, and posted some of the highest revenues and operating profits to this date, despite the chip shortage affecting all industries, including Samsung itself.

By Roland Udvarlaki January 27, 2022, 2:00 pm
AR/VR

Oculus VR renamed itself to Meta Quest VR

Meta has renamed its famous Oculus Virtual Reality division to Meta Quest, to help the company move to a more unified Meta-branded universe.

By Roland Udvarlaki January 27, 2022, 8:45 am