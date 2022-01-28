TCL 30 V 5G is now available at Verizon for $299.99

TCL announced several new gadgets at CES 2022, including the TCL 30 XE smartphone, the 30 V 5G, new tablets, and even a pair of smart glasses. The latest product to make it to the market is the TCL 30 V 5G smartphone, which is now available at Verizon for just $299.99.

The new TCL 30 V 5G features a large 6.67-inch IPS LCD, FHD+, 60Hz display, and it has a hole-punch cutout that houses the 16MP selfie camera. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, and it's coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The latter is also expandable via a MicroSD card slot, and there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro shooter. It can record up to 1080 at 30fps on both the back and front cameras. There’s also Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C 3.0 port on the bottom, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to charging, it has a 4,500 mAh battery, and it supports 18W charging – the wall adapter is included in the box. TCL 30 V 5G will launch with Android 11, and it will be available in Midnight Gray color. The price starts at $299.99 at Verizon, and you can also get the device for free with select unlimited plans, on new lines. You can find the new TCL 30 V5G on the link below.