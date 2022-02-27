TCL unveils new 30 series of smartphones at MWC 2022 starting at €139

TCL today announced several new affordable smartphones in the TCL 30 series lineup. The new devices were introduced at MWC 2022, including the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30 Plus, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E smartphones. The new 30 series devices are joining the already available US exclusive smartphone range, the TCL 30 XE 5G and the TCL 30 V 5G.

TCL Phones

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30 Plus, and TCL 30 will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays, and the TCL 30 SE and 30 E have a 6.52-inch panel. All of the new devices have eye-protection built-in to prevent eye fatigue, and they’re all equipped with TCL’s NXTVISION technology to improve the quality of the image.

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, and TCL 30 SE feature 50MP triple camera setups, while the TCL 30 E features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. All of the new devices feature intelligent AI detection and improved HDR capabilities to improve the picture and video quality.

The TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E come with 5000mAh batteries inside, while TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 have 5010mAh battery cells, and the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ and TCL 30 support 18W fast wired charging.

TCL 30 Plus and 30 will be available in Muse Blue and Tech Black colors, while the TCL 30 5G will come in Dreamy Blue and Tech Black colors. The TCL 30 SE and 30 E will be available in Space Grey and Atlantic Blue colors, and the TCL 30 SE will get a single color, Glacial Blue.

The TCL 30 5G will start at €249, while the TCL 30 E will go for €139 in Europe. Both devices will be available from April, and they’ll be coming to select regions at a later date. The TCL 30 Plus will start at €199, TCL 30 at €179, and the TCL 30 SE at €149. The new devices will be available in Europe, but the company didn’t share any other information at this time.

TCL Tablets

TCL also released several new tablets, including the TCL NXTPAPER Max 10 with both Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE options. The tablet has a 10.36-inch FHD+ display, and it will be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The tablet will have a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. The battery is 8,000 mAh, and it supports 18W fast charging over the USB-C port.

The TCL TAB 10 HD 4G will offer 8.7mm slim bezels, and compare with a 5,500 mAh battery. It has an 10.1-inch FHD display. The device will be powered by an octa-core MT8768E chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The rear camera will have a 5MP sensor, while the front camera has a 5MP module. The device will also support 10W charging.

TCL also announced the TCL TAB 10s 5G, and the TCL TAB Pro 12 5G tablets with an even larger display. When it comes to pricing, the NXTPAPER MAX 10 will go on sale in Asia from mid-Q2 2022 for €269. The TCL Tab 10 HD 4G is available in Europe for €179, and the FHD model will go on sale in Asia in late March for €199. The TCL TAB 10s 5G will go on sale in mid-Q2 for €349.