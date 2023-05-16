TCL makes some of the best budget-friendly yet feature-packed TVs. The company showcased its TV lineup for 2023 at the CES earlier this year, and has now announced the full pricing and availability details. Here's everything you need to know about TCL's Q Class and S Class TVs for 2023:

TCL Q Class Smart TVs

Headlining the TV lineup is TCL's Q Class smart TV (Q stands for QLED). TCL says its Quantum Dot technology takes the experience to a whole new level, offering over a billion colors for richer and more life-like images. The most value-for-money TV is the company's Q6 QLED model. Starting at a price of just $499, this TV packs features found in high-end TVs, such as support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback, virtualized 3D sound, and even 120Hz variable refresh rate for gaming.

Those looking for a premium QLED TV can opt for the TCL's Q7 models, that offer up 1,000 nits of peak brightness and up to 200+ local dimming zones for more contrast. The Q7 models also feature a native 120Hz panel that can pump up the refresh rate up to 240Hz while gaming. These TVs also feature IMAX Enhanced certification thanks to TCL's own AIPQ Engine Gen3 that is optimized color, contrast, and clarity. There is also support for Dolby Vision IQ and DTS Virtual:X premium audio. TCL Q-series TVs start at $749.

The TCL QM8 TVs are the company's top-of-the-line offerings for this year. Featuring a mini LED display, this TV offers the best-in-class 2,000 nits peak brightness and 2,300+ local dimming zones for precise control over contrast, color, and clarity. TCL says the QM8 TVs offer ultra deep blacks, ultra bright whites, and higher color volume. For enhanced audio, this smart TV features a built-in subwoofer as well as Wi-Fi 6 for improved connectivity. The QM8 TVs start at $1,699 for the 65-inch model and goes up to $9,999 for the 98-inch model.

TCL QM8 QLED TV The TCL QM8 smart TV offers the best-in-class features such as a Mini LED display with IMAX Enhanced certification, DTS Virtual:X premium audio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV OS. $1499 USD at Amazon $1699 at Best Buy

TCL Q6 QLED TV Those looking for a feature-packed yet affordable smart TV can pick up the TCL Q6 QLED TV. This TV supports up to 120Hz refresh rate while gaming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ playback. See at Amazon $499 at Best Buy

TCL Q7 QLED TV The TCL Q7 QLED TV offers a native 120Hz refresh rate display (that can go up to 240Hz while gaming) at a low price. It also comes with features such as Dolby Vision IQ and AIPQ Gen 3 engine. $849 USD at Amazon $999 at Best Buy

TCL S Class Smart TVs

In addition to Q Class smart TVs, TCL also introduced the more budget-friendly S3 and S4 smart TVs. The TCL S3 offers only 1080p resolution, while the S4 features a 4K panel. The S3 smart TV can double as a PC monitor, while also supporting Bluetooth playback for a seamless multimedia experience. The S4 offers more advanced features, such as HDR playback (Dolby Vision and HDR10) as well as DTS Virtual:X premium audio. The TCL S4 smart TVs start at $279 for the 43-inch model.