Android 12 beta is here, and several brands are jumping on the bandwagon to provide the update to their flagship devices. TCL is one of them. The company has announced that TCL 20 Pro 5G will be participating in the Android 12 Developer Preview Program (DPP). For context, the DPP is a beta product that allows users and developers early access to the next generation of Android OS in order to explore the latest features and test applications. To recall, the TCL 20 Pro 5G was launched in select regions around the world last month and is coming to the US in June.

“We are excited to have the TCL 20 Pro 5G featured at today’s Google I/O event, highlighting our strong partnership with Google in joining the Developer Preview Program,” said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication. “The Android community is very important to the TCL brand, and we understand how critical it is to enable a reliable and seamless mobile experience for our users. The DPP grants us more opportunities to explore new features for enhanced stability, compatibility, connectivity and receive critical feedback from the developer community.”

The Developer Preview Program for Android 12, the next version of Android OS, offers a number of tools for developers to improve user experience and provide an early test and development environment to create and optimize within the platform. However, this is a beta, and the preview phase is targeted at early adopters and developers and is not intended for the general public. This announcement “strengthens TCL’s commitment to providing users with fast and easy access to the latest Android software updates and features,” says the company.