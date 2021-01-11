TCL 20 series has been announced at CES 2021. The phones come with NXTVision 2.0 display technology. There are two phones in the lineup: TCL 20 and TCL 20 SE. The former comes in Mist Gray and Placid Blue and is now available in Italy for 299 EUR. On the other hand, the TCL 20 SE is an affordable 4G phone that will be available this month in Nuit Black and Aurora Green across multiple countries for 149 EUR.

TCL 20 5G

TCL 20 5G

The TCL 20 5G features a 6.67-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There is a punch-hole cutout that houses the selfie camera. Thanks to thin bezels, it has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports HDR10 playback. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. It is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage with the option to increase it with a microSD card. It runs Android 10 but is upgradable to Android 11.

On the optics front, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP camera (f/1.8) + an 8MP wide-angle lens (f/2.2) with a 118-degree field of view + a 2MP macro camera. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+.

TCL 20 SE

TCL 20 SE

The TCL 20 SE features a 6.82-inch display that has a V-notch at the top. It is said to have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio on its 20.5:9 display ratio. It is claimed to provide 450 nits brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The affordable 4G smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear panel. The smartphone has 4GB RAM and two storage options of 64GB (eMCP) and 128GB (UFS 2.1). There is support for microSD card as well. It runs Android 11.

TCL 20 SE

In the optics department, the TCL 20 SE sports a quad read camera setup led by a 48MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Although, the cheaper variant comprises a 16MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera is assisted by a 5MP wide-angle lens + a 2MP macro camera + a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 13MP selfie shooter on the higher-end model, while the cheaper variant comes with an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.