TCL’s latest Android phone is the TCL 10L, but despite its affordable price tag, it packs some notable features such as quad rear cameras, an FHD+ punch hole display, and an appealing design. It employs the proprietary NXTVISION technology with a dedicated display engine to enhance the visual output.

TCL 10L also features a physical shortcut button that can be customised to single /double / long-press gestures for tasks such as summoning the Google Assistant and starting a specified app among others. Listed below are the phone’s specifications:

  • 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 6GB RAM
  • Up to 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB)
  • Quad rear cameras: 48MP (f/1.8) primary + 8MP (f/2.2) wide + 2MP (f/2.4) macro + 2MP (f/2.4) wide
  • 16MP (f/2.2) front camera
  • 4,000mAh battery

The TCL 10L runs Android 10 on the software side with TCL UI skin on top, and it will be available in Arctic White and Mariana Blue shades. It is priced at €249/$249 and will go on sale in Europe, North America, Australia, and the UK at some point in Q2 2020.

Source: TCL

