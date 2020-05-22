When it comes to software updates, mid-range and budget phones are often put on the backburner, leaving them a hot mess of unresolved issues and devoid of new features. But TCL is trying to make a statement here by promising at least one major OS upgrade to Android 11 and two years of security updates for the TCL 10L and 10 Pro mid-rangers.

“We can confirm both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will, at minimum, receive one major OS update as well as SMR updates every two months for 2 years,” a TCL spokesperson was quoted as saying by XDA-Developers. To recall, TCL 10 and its Pro sibling were launched last month packing some decent hardware at an affordable price.

Both the phones have a quad-camera setup at the back, with the TCL 10L using a 48MP main snapper while the TCL 10 Pro features a 64MP primary camera. The TCL 10L is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chip and is priced at $249, while the TCL 10 Pro relies on the Snapdragon 675 chip and costs $449 in the US.

You can check our TCL 10 Pro review here.

You May Also Like
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom looks like this, specs leaked as well
It is tipped to pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.
Sony Xperia 1 II goes up for pre-order in Europe with an eye-watering price tag
The Sony Xperia 1 II is also going on sale in Japan starting May 22 with a price tag of approximately $1,250.
Google app finally gets dark mode on Android and iOS
Better late than never!