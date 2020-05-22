When it comes to software updates, mid-range and budget phones are often put on the backburner, leaving them a hot mess of unresolved issues and devoid of new features. But TCL is trying to make a statement here by promising at least one major OS upgrade to Android 11 and two years of security updates for the TCL 10L and 10 Pro mid-rangers.

“We can confirm both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will, at minimum, receive one major OS update as well as SMR updates every two months for 2 years,” a TCL spokesperson was quoted as saying by XDA-Developers. To recall, TCL 10 and its Pro sibling were launched last month packing some decent hardware at an affordable price.

Both the phones have a quad-camera setup at the back, with the TCL 10L using a 48MP main snapper while the TCL 10 Pro features a 64MP primary camera. The TCL 10L is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chip and is priced at $249, while the TCL 10 Pro relies on the Snapdragon 675 chip and costs $449 in the US.

You can check our TCL 10 Pro review here.

You May Also Like
Google Pixel 4a official wallpapers leaked, because what else remains now?
Download all those gorgeous Pixel 4a wallpapers here!
LG Stylo 6 offers triple rear cameras and a built-in stylus for just over $200
With Boost Mobile’s limited-time promotional offer, you can snag the LG Stylo 6 for an even lower price of just $179.99 in the US.
Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals dated specs inside a foldable form factor
Microsoft Surface Duo will reportedly pack a single 11MP camera, and disappointingly, it is said to miss out NFC as well as 5G support.