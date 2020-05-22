When it comes to software updates, mid-range and budget phones are often put on the backburner, leaving them a hot mess of unresolved issues and devoid of new features. But TCL is trying to make a statement here by promising at least one major OS upgrade to Android 11 and two years of security updates for the TCL 10L and 10 Pro mid-rangers.

“We can confirm both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will, at minimum, receive one major OS update as well as SMR updates every two months for 2 years,” a TCL spokesperson was quoted as saying by XDA-Developers. To recall, TCL 10 and its Pro sibling were launched last month packing some decent hardware at an affordable price.

Both the phones have a quad-camera setup at the back, with the TCL 10L using a 48MP main snapper while the TCL 10 Pro features a 64MP primary camera. The TCL 10L is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chip and is priced at $249, while the TCL 10 Pro relies on the Snapdragon 675 chip and costs $449 in the US.

You can check our TCL 10 Pro review here.