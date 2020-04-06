TCL has today unveiled a trio of new phones – the TCL 10L, 10 5G, and 10 Pro. The TCL 10 Pro sits at the top of the lineup in terms of the internal hardware and pricing. Notably, it packs a curved AMOLED display with HDR10 certification.

The TCL 10 Pro packs four cameras at the back and can shoot slo-mo videos at 60fps frame rate. The TCL offering also comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB)

Quad rear cameras: 64MP primary (f/1.79) + 16MP wide-angle (f/2.4) + 5MP macro (f/2.2) + 2MP depth

24MP (f/2.0) front camera

4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (Quick Charge 3.0)

TCL’s latest high-end phone runs Android 10-based TCL UI and also supports reverse charging. The TCL 10 Pro will be up for grabs in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green colours. It is priced at $449 and will hit the shelves in Europe, North America, Australia, and the UK in 2020’s second quarter.

Source: TCL