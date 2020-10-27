TCL 10 5G UW

TCL 10 series was announced earlier this year, and now, the TCL 10 5G UW is coming to Verizon. It offers 5G ultra wideband for under $400. The specifications remain similar to the vanilla TCL 10 5G model. However, the physical appearance has changed a bit. Plus, there is a triple rear camera setup instead of four cameras on the 10 5G. It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 450 nits brightness. There is a  punch-hole display and three cameras at the back. 

The TCL 10 5F UW is powered by the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. It sports a quad rear camera setup: 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro, and a 16MP (f/2.2)selfie shooter. The camera can capture up to 4K at 30 FPS.

Further, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0)., which is touted to charge the battery up to 50 percent in just over half-hour. It runs Android 10, and the company is promising at least one major OS update and quarterly security patch updates for a minimum of two years.

TCL 10 5G UW specifications

  • 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 450 nits brightness
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC 
  • 6GB of RAM
  • 128GB onboard storage (expandable by another 256GB) 
  • Triple rear cameras: 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
  • 16MP (f/2.2) front camera
  • 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (Quick Charge 3.0)
  • Fingerprint sensor on the back
  • Android 10

The TCL 10 5G UW comes in Diamond Gray and will be available exclusively in Verizon stores and online beginning October 29 for$399.99.

