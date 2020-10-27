TCL 10 series was announced earlier this year, and now, the TCL 10 5G UW is coming to Verizon. It offers 5G ultra wideband for under $400. The specifications remain similar to the vanilla TCL 10 5G model. However, the physical appearance has changed a bit. Plus, there is a triple rear camera setup instead of four cameras on the 10 5G. It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 450 nits brightness. There is a punch-hole display and three cameras at the back.

The TCL 10 5F UW is powered by the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. It sports a quad rear camera setup: 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro, and a 16MP (f/2.2)selfie shooter. The camera can capture up to 4K at 30 FPS.

Further, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0)., which is touted to charge the battery up to 50 percent in just over half-hour. It runs Android 10, and the company is promising at least one major OS update and quarterly security patch updates for a minimum of two years.

TCL 10 5G UW specifications

6.53-inch FHD+ display with 450 nits brightness

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

6GB of RAM

128GB onboard storage (expandable by another 256GB)

Triple rear cameras: 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

16MP (f/2.2) front camera

4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (Quick Charge 3.0)

Fingerprint sensor on the back

Android 10

The TCL 10 5G UW comes in Diamond Gray and will be available exclusively in Verizon stores and online beginning October 29 for$399.99.