TCL 10 series was announced a few months ago, and now, we finally have all the details about its specifications and pricing. The most promising phone of the trio is the TCL 10 5G, which as the name makes it abundantly clear, offers 5G support without breaking your bank.

The TCL 10 5G also rocks a modern punch hole display and four cameras at the back. Here’s a quick rundown of the phone’s internal hardware:

6.53-inch FHD+ HDR10 display with 450 nits brightness

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

6GB of RAM

128GB onboard storage (expandable by another 1TB)

Quad rear cameras: 64MP primary (f/1.89) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 5MP macro (f/2.2) + 2MP depth (f/2.4)

16MP (f/2.2) front camera

4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (Quick Charge 3.0)

TCL 10 boots Android 10 with the in-house TCL UI skin on top. It also brings support for OTG Reverse Charging, which allows the phone to be used as a power bank for charging other devices. TCL 10 5G is priced at €399 and will soon hit the shelves in select regions across the globe, but there is no word on US availability.

Source: TCL