Task Manager is getting a brand new design on Windows 11

Windows 11 has gone through some massive changes. Microsoft keeps tweaking the Windows 11 operating system, and it keeps working on redesigning legacy apps. The latest software to receive a splash new coat of paint is Task Manager.

Gustave Monce, an engineering student, uncovered the new design and shared it on a Discord server this week (via TheVerge). The new Task Manager is currently only available in the latest preview build of Windows 11, and Microsoft hasn’t yet officially announced it. Mince confirmed the Task Manager is “a hidden feature in the new build,” and that “everything is broken though.” It’s clear Microsoft is working on a brand new design, using the Fluent Design language to revamp the window.

The feature has also been found by several other users. TomsGuide also reported the feature appears to be at early stages, and it will likely receive future updates to make it functional and fully working. Another user provided even more screenshots of the new user interface in action, although this appears to follow the old layout and structure, and Microsoft will likely change this in the future. It’s certainly a good sign to see dark mode being supported.

Previously, Microsoft also changed the design of the Notepad, which now supports the new Fluent Design, and the company also changed the BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) page’s color to black, although the company reversed its decision not long after that and went back to blue. Microsoft also made several changes to how the start menu operates and looks like on Windows 11. Google also just started to bring Android games support to the platform, although the current solution is only available as part of a beta program, that only lists a few supported games.

