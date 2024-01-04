We have excellent news for those interested in a new laptop, as we have spotted outstanding offers at Amazon.com, where you will find the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop receiving a 43 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $2,000. This laptop normally sells for $3,500, meaning that you can score $1,500 in instant savings, giving you more than enough cash to complete a powerful setup or to get your hands on a more affordable backup laptop.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop $2000 $3500 Save $1500 The Razer Blade 14 is an amazing portable gaming laptop that comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 14-inch QHD+ display. $2000 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Razer’s Blade 14-inch Gaming laptop comes with tons of power under the hood thanks to AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, which also comes with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and an ultra-thin Aluminum body. Its 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates works perfectly with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, so you will have an excellent laptop capable of running the latest and best games around.

Of course, you can also get your hands on the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, now selling for $2,137, thanks to a 29 percent discount. This model is packed with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates.

However, if you want to score today’s best savings, I suggest you check out the MSI Computer GF63, as it now goes for $579, thanks to a massive 47 percent discount. This laptop has an Intel Core i5 chip, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and more. And if you want to get extra storage space, you can pick up your laptop with 512GB storage for $639 with 36 percent savings.