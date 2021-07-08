We’ve seen a number of 360-degree renders of the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices, and it seems like the Galaxy S21 FE is getting the same treatment. A series of new videos have been posted on Twitter again, by famous leakster Evan Blass.

The new 360-degree render videos are coming from Evan Blass, who also showed us the previous leaks and the new devices in all of its glory. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will look very similar to the new Galaxy S21 series, it will have the same punch hole cutout on the front, and an identical camera design that can be found on the flagship devices.

According to the rumors, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature a flagship level Snapdragon 888 – Although there are rumors that Exynos 2100 could be used in more markets – chipset and possibly 8GB of memory and 128/256GB of storage. We have recently reported some of the features of the S21, that also includes a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is expected to be 4,500mAh, although the listing that was leaked only mentioned 4,370mAh. The Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to be slightly smaller than its predecessor, making it an even more compact device.

The Galaxy S21 FE will be available in at least four color options, including Black, White, Violet and Green. Unfortunately we have no information about the pricing or when to expect the new device, but launch is expected to happen in Q4 of this year. We know that Samsung is most likely going to release at least a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch at its next Samsung Unpacked event, which is set to happen on 11 August. The new Foldable flagships and the Galaxy Buds2 are also expected to be released at this event.