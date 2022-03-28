Take advantage of the latest discounts applied to the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and other great products

We start today’s deals with an exciting selection of laptops, smart monitors, and other great products that are currently on sale. First up, we have Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is now receiving a $200 discount on its 512GB storage configuration. This means that you can purchase yours for $1,300. This will get you a new laptop with 8GB RAM, a 13-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, a super-fast SSD, etc. However, you can also opt for the 256GB storage option that is currently available for $1,150 after scoring a $150 discount. You get the same processor, RAM, display, and features, but you will have to live with less storage space.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can consider the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop, which is now available for $430 after scoring a 19 percent discount that translates to $101 savings. This model comes with a 14-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and AMD Radeon 7 Graphics that will run Windows 11 Home. And if you want more power for less, you can also consider the Acer Nitro 5 laptop currently selling for $700 after getting a $100 discount in its certified refurbished condition. This model comes with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

You can also get some savings on the Samsung M5 Series Smart Monitor, which is currently receiving a 24 percent discount representing $66.95 savings. In other words, you can get yours for $213.04. This model comes with a 32-inch display with FHD resolution, and the best part is that you can also use this monitor as a streaming TV to enjoy your favorite content from Netflix, HBO, and more without a problem. If you want the higher-end Samsung M70 Smart Monitor, it is now receiving a 10 percent discount, meaning you can purchase the 43-inch model for $450.

13-inch MacBook Pro Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop Samsung M5 Series Smart Monitor

And if you’re worried about the storage space in your laptop, you can also pick up a new SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $560 after getting a massive 38 percent discount that translates to $340 savings. You can also opt for the models with less storage space, making them a bit more affordable, as the 1TB option sells for $200 after a $110 discount.