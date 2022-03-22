Take advantage of the latest deals available during Discover Samsung Week

Discover Samsung Week deals are crazy. Yesterday we saw amazing savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung’s CRG5 Gaming Monitor, and other great deals. Unfortunately, those deals are now gone, but you can still score incredible savings on Samsung smart TVs, smart monitors, and other great products.

First up, we have the Samsung Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV available for $650 after receiving instant $200 savings thanks to Samsung’s latest sales event. This model comes with a 55-inch canvas that features enhanced QLED picture quality and bright, vibrant color volume with Quantum Dot, and more. The best part is that these $200 instant savings are available across the board, meaning that you can also opt for the Q80A and Q70A series, but remember that they will also arrive with a bigger price tag. And if you’re looking for the most affordable option, you should check out the 43-inch model of Samsung’s Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV that now sells for $500 after a $100 discount.

We have also spotted $50 instant savings on Samsung’s M5 FHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV, which is now available for just $230. This may not be a flashy gaming monitor, but it will double up as a smart TV for your home office. In other words, you will be able to stream your favorite content directly on your smart monitor without depending on a PC, laptop, or any other device. Plus, it also comes with built-in speakers, and voice-assistance enabled remote control. You can also save on Samsung’s Portable SSD T5 USB 3.1 1TB that is now available for just $100 after receiving $40 instant savings. You can also opt for the 2TB model for $200 after a $50 discount, but it will all depend on how much storage you need.

Finally, the Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with object recognition is receiving a $400 discount, which means you can get one for $900. This little dude comes with 3D Object Recognition with AI, which lets you set up where you want it to clean and which areas are off-limits. You also get home view streaming video, adjustable suction power, and a self-empty clean station. You can also get yours without object recognition or without the clean station, which will also help you to bring the price down.

You will also find other deals thanks to Discover Samsung’s bundles and other great offers that will be available until March 27. For example, you can get $100 off the Galaxy S21 FE, which means you can pick one up for just $225 after an eligible trade-in. You will also find $100 savings when you bundle the Galaxy Watch4 with your Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live, or Buds Pro. And there are more deals on the way, so make sure you check them out.