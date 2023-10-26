We start today’s offers with a killer deal from Best Buy, where you will find a fantastic 85-inch smart TV up for grabs for just $800, which is $98 more affordable than the latest 85-inch offering from TCL. This excellent option comes with three free months of Apple TV+ for new or returning subscribers only and FuboTV free for 30 days, which makes this offer even more compelling.

Hisense A7H Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV $800 $1500 Save $700 Hisense's A7H Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV features LED technology, 60 Hz refresh rates, built-in Google Assistant, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual X, Game Mode Plus, and more. $800 at Best Buy

Hisense’s 2022 model of the A7 Series LED 4K UHD Google TV arrives with several high-end features that make it a very attractive and affordable option for those looking to get a massive screen on a budget. First, you get 4K definition, support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, wide color gamut, Game Mode Plus with up to 60Hz refresh rates, Sports Mode, DTS Virtual:X, Chromecast built-in, and more. You will also find this smart TV up for grabs at Amazon.com, where it’s now available for $950 after scoring a massive 37 percent discount. So I’d suggest you get yours fast before they sell out.

Of course, you can also check out TCL’s 4-Series 85-inch smart TV, as it is still available for $898 after picking up a 36 percent discount. Either way, you would be taking home a massive screen and everything you need to enjoy the upcoming games, your favorite movies, series, and more.