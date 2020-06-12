HTC

We are waiting for the official launch of the HTC Desire 20 Pro, which is scheduled for June 16, but Evan Blass has recently posted some images that show us the device in real life.

We get the first real-life images of the HTC Desire 20 Pro thanks to Evan Blass. We get to see the front and back panel of the device, which matches some of the features leaked in previous schematics. We see that there are four rear cameras and a centered fingerprint sensor.

This device is also supposed to include a 6.5-inch LCD display, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or 665 processor. This would also be HTC’s first device to launch with Android 10.

