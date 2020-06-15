We have new leaked images of the iPhone 12, or at least what is believed to be the molds and CAD images for the upcoming lineup. These images were posted on Twitter by user @Jin_Store, and they give us an idea of what to expect from Apple.

We have molds and CAD images of what may be the new iPhone 12 line up. These molds are usually produced by third-party case manufacturers to create cases for upcoming devices. We can clearly see the resemblance between this design and the one found in the latest iPad Pro models. These images show the different versions of the device in its 5.4-inch entry variant, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch 12 Pro Max. We also get CAD renders of the devices which look very similar to previous leaks, where we can also see the new camera setup.

Source MacRumors

Via Twitter