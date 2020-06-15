iPhone production

We have new leaked images of the iPhone 12, or at least what is believed to be the molds and CAD images for the upcoming lineup. These images were posted on Twitter by user @Jin_Store, and they give us an idea of what to expect from Apple.

We have molds and CAD images of what may be the new iPhone 12 line up. These molds are usually produced by third-party case manufacturers to create cases for upcoming devices. We can clearly see the resemblance between this design and the one found in the latest iPad Pro models. These images show the different versions of the device in its 5.4-inch entry variant, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch 12 Pro Max. We also get CAD renders of the devices which look very similar to previous leaks, where we can also see the new camera setup.

Source MacRumors
Via Twitter

You May Also Like
LG Velvet
The LG Velvet will be available in three new colors, sort of
LG fans will be able to get the latest LG Velvet in three new colors, if they are clients of specific carriers and if they live in a specific country
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ packing a 64MP quad camera setup, 5,000mAh battery goes official
Motorola One Fusion+ will set you back by €299 and will hit the shelves later this month in Europe.
iphone se vs poco f2 pro
iPhone SE vs Poco F2 Pro: Sorry Apple! (video)
We’re supposed to have a personal pick here, but it’s hard because these phones manage to hit pretty much every note they’re aiming for. Check out our iPhone SE vs Poco F2 Pro video.