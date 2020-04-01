Author
Earlier today, it was reported that OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds at its OnePlus 8 series launch event on April 14.  Well, Evan Blass has spoiled the surprise for eager fans with an early leak that offers us our first glimpse of the upcoming device.

The leaked image shows the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in black, blue, green, and white colour options, which apparently matches the colour scheme of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z’s design is quite familiar, but there is no word on hardware details such as drivers, frequency, and impedance among others. We expect to hear more about them in the days leading up to the launch.

Source: Evan Blass / 9to5Google

