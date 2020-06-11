The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook is scheduled to launch on June 11 at noon, but before that happens, Xiaomi India has posted a tweet that gives its fans and anyone interested a sneak peek of what’s on the way.

Here's a glimpse of what you will be seeing tomorrow.

The stage is set and so are we to launch the #MiNoteBook. Tune in tomorrow at 12 Noon to watch the Livestream on our social media handles. RT🔁 if you are ready to #MakeEpicHappen pic.twitter.com/AOotUZK7rT — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 10, 2020

Xiaomi will soon launch its new Mi Notebook, which will arrive with an SSD and an ultra thin and light design. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook will be presented during an online event. You will also find some of the laptop’s key specs if you go to the event page. We should get a 1080p display, an Intel Core i7 processor, and long battery life. Xiaomi will also publish an AR app to let you check out the Mi Notebook without having to move to a store.

Source GSM Arena