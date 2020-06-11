Xiaomi laptops

The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook is scheduled to launch on June 12 at noon, but before that happens, Xiaomi India has posted a tweet that gives its fans and anyone interested a sneak peek of what’s on the way.

Xiaomi will soon launch its new Mi Notebook, which will arrive with an SSD and an ultra thin and light design. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook will be presented during an online event. You will also find some of the laptop’s key specs if you go to the event page. We should get a 1080p display, an Intel Core i7 processor, and long battery life. Xiaomi will also publish an AR app to let you check out the Mi Notebook without having to move to a store.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Mi Notebook, parkyprakhar, prakhar khanna
Mi Notebook battery life teased, to offer 12 hours backup on a single charge
The feature was revealed in a seven-second teaser video on Twitter.
Several MacBook Pro models, Smart TVs and more are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find a wide selection of MacBook Pro variants, Toshiba Smart TVs and more on sale
Today we have tons deals from Apple, Samsung for you to choose from
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Air, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and more