It’s tough times for HTC as financial news regarding the Taiwanese company has been negative for quite some time. The smartphone maker is finally mentioned on a positive note, even if it’s just by association. A DigiTimes research unveiled that Taiwan smartphone shipments are seeing a positive growth.

An increase of 16.1 percent, in the second quarter of 2018, has been recorded by Taiwanese manufacturers and ODMs. 20.66 million handsets have been shipped in the April-June period, says the report, and The Foxconn Group is in a comfortable leading position. The success can be attributed to HMD Global, and the increased shipments of Nokia-branded smartphones and feature phones.

The report mentions Asustek Computer in the second place, followed by HTC. Arima Communications and Compal Electronics close the top five. The research also predicts the increasing Taiwan smartphone shipments trend to continue growing in the second half of the year. Momentum is attributed to an increase of orders from HDM Global. Asustek will foreseeably also increase its shipments “significantly”, DigiTimes Research predicts.