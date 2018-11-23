Smartphone sales in Taiwan increased 18.5% compared to the previous month, and 10.3% over 2017, according to a recent DigiTimes report. 640,000 units were sold in the month of October, and the report claims that the reason behind the growth is the strong sales momentum of the iPhone. However, the Apple phone is not the only one that managed to push for this overall increase. Sony, Huawei, and Xiaomi have strongly contributed.

Apple remains the top vendor, claims the report, with a market share of 30.4%, which is up from 28% the month before. This can be easily explained by the availability of the new iPhone models that were announced at the beginning of September.

Samsung is still in the second place, though it is losing some ground, falling from a market share of 18.8% in September to 17% in October. This drop is expected to stop and maybe even convert to a growth in November-December, as the new Galaxy A is expected to be available in the market.

Asustek ranks third with a 10.5% share in smartphone unit shipments, followed by OPPO on fourth with 8.9%, Sony at 5.4%, Huawei with its 5.2%, HTC at 4.5% and Xiaomi at 4.4%. “In terms of sales value, Apple took an overwhelmingly 67.3% share, followed by Samsung at 10.1%, OPPO at 4.5%, Sony at 4.4%, Asustek at 4.3%, Huawei at 2.7% and HTC at 2.3%“, claims the report.