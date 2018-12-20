Taiwan braces for shut down of 3G network on December 31

It’s taking a long, long time for 2G to die in the United States. Even as it is slowly dying elsewhere (AT&T gets credit here), some carriers have decided to end sales of 3G-only phones, but are still supporting 3G through their LTE-capable phones and IoT and enterprise devices.

But from December 31, Taiwan will no longer have a 3G network. Economic Daily News reports that less than 100,000 users still need to be upgraded.

Carriers have been pressured by the government to move their customers to 4G as their 3G operating licenses are set to expire at the end of the year. More than 5.3 million customers have been upgraded in the past year up to November thanks in part to concessions like free programmable cookers, rolls of toilet paper, vouchers and more.

3G customers have been promised that they can keep they phone number and device as well as service rate, regardless of modifications to the actual plan.

Taiwan will soon be able to make a claim as the world’s first LTE-only country.