A recent DigiTimes Research reveals that the tablet is slowly reviving. For the third quarter of 2018, global tablet shipments are estimated to have reached 44.89 million units. That number alone represents a 21.1% growth compared to the previous quarter, and a 6.1% increase compared to the previous year. When compared to Q2 of 2018, sales of white-box products have reportedly been stagnating, while branded products grew 29.9% on quarter.

While the holiday season is usually the peak performer in the year, tablet shipments in Q4 are expected to fall 2.3%, mostly due to the decline of white branded products. Apple and its new iPads are mentioned as top performers mostly due to the wide adoption in the secondary and primary education markets. However, Google is bringing the heat through Acer and its Chromebook Tab products which are adopted in the higher education sector.

As far as tablet sizes are concerned, the 10-inch category seems to be the dominant one. “The ratio of 10.x-inch devices is expected to surge to over 40% in the first quarter of 2019, although their ratios are likely to be below 30% in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 on the robust shipments of 7- and 8-inch products from Amazon“, says the research.

However, despite the overall projected slight decline for the last quarter of the year, the research mentions that the top 5 tablet vendors will meet market expectations, “each seeing shipments expand over 15% sequentially“.