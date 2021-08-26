COVID-19 brought an unprecedented demand for tablets and PC. The PC market is still surging high and is expected to stay the same for the rest of 2021 before dropping off in 2022. But it isn’t the same case with the tablet market.

According to the latest forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the demand for personal computing devices grew to 14.2% to 347 million units in 2021. The figure is slightly lower than the 18% growth expected in May, but it’s still is a significant figure. The main reason for hindered growth is the shortage of chips, according to the report. It says the demand is still strong, but the supply is currently running in shortages.

“The lengthening of the supply shortages combined with on-going logistical issues are presenting the industry with some big challenges. However, we believe the vast majority of PC demand is non-perishable, especially from the business and education sectors.” — Ryan Reith, IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Tracker Program Vice President

The tablet market is expected to take a hit. The tablet market is expected to take a dip of about 10% in 2022, according to the report. Overall, during the period of 2021-2025, PC devices, including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, are expected to see a 3.2% rise, while tablets are expected to decline by 1.5%.

While the report predicts that the tablet market will fall, more and more Android OEMs are entering the product segment, which may boost its sales. Vivo and Realme are set to announce their tablets next month, with OPPO (hopefully) joining them soon. But how the market performs, only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on the report? Are you willing to purchase a new tablet or a PC anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section below!