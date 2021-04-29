AirTags are the talk of the town these days, but there is another option in the arena that handily beats the Apple object tracker when it comes to tracking efficiency. Say hello to the SyncUP TRACKER, an LTE-powered object tracker from T-Mobile that solves the range limit posed by Bluetooth-based trackers such as AirTags, Tile, or Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag.

You pay $60 for the tracker, and also pay a $5/month fee for using the 4G network.

The SyncUP TRACKER relies on T-Mobile’s nationwide 4G LTE network, which is claimed to cover almost 99% of Americans and allows the tracker to be found virtually anywhere. Bluetooth-based object trackers, such as the Tile Pro, offer a tracking range of around 40 feet only. For folks who go out often, this virtually limitless tracking range will prove to be a major selling point.

Also, when Bluetooth-based trackers go out of range, they can only be found if another phone comes in the range of its Bluetooth pings when placed in lost mode. T-Mobile’s offering will allow you to track it anywhere irrespective of how many miles it is away, as long as it can latch on the 4G network.

Battery life is only seven days, while the AirTags or Tile Pro go up to a year

T-Mobile claims that its object tracker allows near real-time tracking, which means you see where the device is from anywhere. Additionally, you can set a virtual boundary and choose to get alerts when the SyncUP TRACKER leaves the designated safe zone. There is also a light tracking feature that will notify you if the ambient light around the tracker changes. This will come in handy for protecting items that are stored in lockers or any other safe place, and are not intended to move frequently.

The SyncUP Tracker is also dust and water-resistant (IP67) and comes equipped with a 900mAh battery that is claimed to last up to seven days on a single charge. In comparison, the likes of Apple AirTag and Tile Pro can go up to a year and feature a user-replaceable battery as well. As for the market availability, the SyncUP TRACKER is price at $60 and will be up for grabs starting May 7. However, the tracker also adds a $5/month to your existing T-Mobile line for using the 4G network.