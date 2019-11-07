The FCC has just approved the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, but before that happens, Magenta will put its new 5G network to work. This would be a great leap forward for the ‘New T-Mobile’ if the operation goes through in spite of the opposition from 18 state attorneys that believe this merger is a bad idea.

T-Mobile has officially announced that its 5G network will be active starting December 6th. This information was received during the company’s live stream dedicated to its upcoming merger with Sprint. John Legere said that this network will benefit over 200 million customers from day one and that it will reach 5,000 cities and towns by the end of 2019. Now, we can only hope that prices keep the way they are for a couple of years to make the best of these new services.

Source: Engadget