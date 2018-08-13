Android

T-Mobile Tuesday players will win any of nine free Galaxy Note 9 units

Contents

If you’re on T-Mobile in the USA, you’re probably familiar with T-Mobile Tuesdays, an app that gives you heavily discounted or free things from various retail and foodservice chains just by showing your phone to the cashier. The Un-carrier sees this as a form of thanking its customers for their loyalty when it comes to wireless service.

There are also big experience giveaways for those who take a chance — it’s free after all — and “spin a wheel” of prizes. The benies keep changing week after week, but this week may prove pertinent for those looking to skip the pre-order line and, better yet, skip out on paying for a Galaxy Note 9.

TmoNews reports that nine Galaxy Note 9 units in the Ocean Blue color (the one that comes with the yellow S Pen) will be up for grabs along with a check for $372 to cover taxes and a few accessories if desired.

Thing is, while the free and discounted stuff is available only to T-Mobile customers, the giveaway is a free-for-all. T-Mobile Tuesdays starts at 5am Eastern tomorrow and runs all day. The link’s below this story.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
TmoNews
Source
T-Mobile Tuesdays
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Phones
Tags
carriers, contest, Free, Galaxy Note 9, giveaway, News, Samsung, T-Mobile, T-Mobile Tuesdays, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.