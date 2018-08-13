T-Mobile Tuesday players will win any of nine free Galaxy Note 9 units

If you’re on T-Mobile in the USA, you’re probably familiar with T-Mobile Tuesdays, an app that gives you heavily discounted or free things from various retail and foodservice chains just by showing your phone to the cashier. The Un-carrier sees this as a form of thanking its customers for their loyalty when it comes to wireless service.

There are also big experience giveaways for those who take a chance — it’s free after all — and “spin a wheel” of prizes. The benies keep changing week after week, but this week may prove pertinent for those looking to skip the pre-order line and, better yet, skip out on paying for a Galaxy Note 9.

TmoNews reports that nine Galaxy Note 9 units in the Ocean Blue color (the one that comes with the yellow S Pen) will be up for grabs along with a check for $372 to cover taxes and a few accessories if desired.

Thing is, while the free and discounted stuff is available only to T-Mobile customers, the giveaway is a free-for-all. T-Mobile Tuesdays starts at 5am Eastern tomorrow and runs all day. The link’s below this story.