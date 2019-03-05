Other OS

T-Mobile spent $195,000 on Trump hotel since Sprint merger announcement

T-Mobile has responded to lawmakers’ questions on how often they’ve stayed at Donald Trump’s hotels since the announcement of its merger with Sprint.

As the $26 billion deal goes through regulatory review, there are concerns that T-Mobile, the lead partner in the combination, is hoping to influence the Trump administration into allowing the merger to occur. Democrats have been putting pressure on the feds to reject the deal. It expects to consummate the merger at some point in the second quarter.

The nation’s third-largest wireless carrier has revealed that it has spent about $195,000 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington to lodge executives and associates since April 2018. The money went towards rooms, food, conference rooms and other facilities plus taxes and fees.

The Washington Post earlier reported that the company reserved at least 52 nights of stay up through January.

In responding to the request from Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, T-Mobile government affairs vice president Anthony Russo said that it had spent $1.4 million in total on DC-area hotels since the announcement.


