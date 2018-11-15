Add a line, trade in a phone and T-Mobile will give you $750 for a new phone
You would think that Thanksgiving were tomorrow with all the pre-holiday “Black Friday” sales being posted up for this Friday. Oh, and believe it or not, Thanksgiving is actually next Thursday. You’re welcome.
You know who’s welcoming customers into their stores to shop for phones? T-Mobile.
This Friday, November 16, it’s offering $750 in credits towards a new phone for anyone who wants to start a new line or add one on and then trade in an eligible device. That means that the iPhone XR, iPhone 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, LG G7 ThinQ and OnePlus 6T are free with the deal. It also means that a 512GB iPhone XS Max will cost just $700.
Consumers will just have to choose their new device and sign onto an equipment installment plan. In most cases, it’ll be 24 months, though T-Mobile is starting to expand its 36-month terms to devices like the iPhone XR and Galaxy S9 — if you’re looking to switch before the 3 years are up, be aware that the monthly credit dole will stop and you’ll be on the hook for the balance of the old phone.
The following are the eligible devices for the trade-in aspect — in good condition, of course. More terms and conditions can be found with T-Mobile at the webpage linked below this story.
- Galaxy S6
- Galaxy S6 edge
- Galaxy Note 5
- Galaxy S7
- Galaxy S7+
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy S8 Active
- Galaxy Note 8
- LG V20
- LG G6
- LG V30
- LG V30+
- LG G7 ThinQ
- Moto Z2 Force
- Moto Z2 Play
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6
Other deals include the following:
- Add a new line, get the T-Mobile REVVL 2 for free or the REVVL 2 Plus for $84
- Various deals for the Samsung Galaxy Watch (buy one, get one half-off) and the Apple Watch ($200 off second Series 3 or 4 device)
- $100 off the JBL Link 20 ($99.99) or $125 off the JBL Link 300 ($124.99)
- $10 off Skullcandy Ink’d wireless earbuds ($39.99)
- $80 off Ultimate Ears BLAST speaker ($99.99), $50 off MEGABLAST speaker ($229.99) or $40 off WONDERBOOM waterproof speaker ($59.99)
