T-Mobile stays dedicated with its own REVVL 2 and REVVL 2 Plus phones
REVVL 2: MediaTek MT6739
Quad-core (4x1.5GHz Cortex-A53)
IMG PowerVR GE8100 GPU
REVVL 2 Plus: MediaTek Helio P30
Octa-core (8x2.5GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-G71 MP2 GPU
REVVL 2: 5.5 inches LCD
720 x 1440 (~293 ppi)
REVVL 2 Plus: 6 inches LCD
1080 x 2160 (~402 ppi)
REVVL 2: 2GB RAM
REVVL 2 Plus: 3GB RAM
32GB storage +microSD up to 128GB
REVVL 2: 13MP rear / 8MP front
REVVL 2 Plus: 12MP + 2MP rear / 8MP front
REVVL 2: 3,000mAh
REVVL 2 Plus: 4,000mAh
November 16th, 2018
REVVL 2: 145 grams
REVVL 2 Plus: 175 grams
Countoured edge glass
Rated IP52 for ingress, IK02 for impact and shock
Android Oreo
Last year, T-Mobile trialed the release of its own line of ODM-produced phones under the REVVL brand. The REVVL came first before the REVVL Plus and they provided decent options in terms of hardware, though the service subsidies that came along with them were just as important to making them good deals for customers.
A year on and it’s presumed that there’s been enough commercial uptake to warrant a refresh.
The T-Mobile REVVL 2 and REVVL 2 Plus will be available in stores and online from November 16th. Both offer a sturdy Android Oreo platform with 2:1 displays and modest internals with chipsets from MediaTek. Other amenities include a fingerprint sensor on each as well as facial recognition software for authentication. The devices are also essentially weather-proofed, but are not suited for immersion in water and have also been officially rated against drops to 8cm.
The devices come with a two-year warranty straight from T-Mobile.
The REVVL 2 costs $168 full retail or $7 per month on a two-year equipment installment plan. The Plus model is $252 or $10.50 monthly on an EIP. However, if customers add a line, they can get the REVVL 2 for free and the REVVL 2 Plus for $84 ($3.50 per month) with monthly credits.
All the details on the devices can be found at the source link below this story.
