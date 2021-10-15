Google Pixel 6 might be the most leaked phone ever. Ever since Google’s official preview in August, almost everything about the device has leaked – check out our comprehensive roundup containing all the Google Pixel 6 rumors. Now, ahead of its official unveiling on Tuesday, 19th October, T-Mobile has already begun selling screen protectors in its stores for Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro through its GoTo brand, according to XDA-Developers.

T-Mobile has an in-house brand for accessories, such as screen protectors and cables, for smartphones known as GoTo. In the physical stores of T-Mobile, GoTo screen protectors for Google Pixel 6 are already up for sale, as per the report. According to the screen protectors on sale, Google Pixel 6 will support the tempered glass screen protector whereas the Pro will only get a roll-on, probably due to its 120Hz curved screen.

According to the XDA’s report, GoTo is selling Pixel 6 tempered glass screen protector for $50, while the roll-on for Pixel 6 Pro will be available for $40. While we aren’t able to confirm this ourselves, XDA says it’s up for sale in T-Mobile physical stores.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are almost here. Nearly everything about the devices has leaked, and the only thing left for Google is to officially release the device on Tuesday. Stay tuned to Pocketnow and make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to get the latest updates about the Pixel launch as it happens.

Source: XDA-Developers