Teaming with T-Mobile, OnePlus 6T goes Un-carrier

OnePlus has struck deals with networks before to sell its phones, but all of them have not been in the lucrative United States market. However, it may have found its stride, putting a little brand synergy into a partnership with the fastest-growing carrier in the nation.

T-Mobile has announced that it will sell the Mirror Black OnePlus 6T in its 8GB RAM, 128GB storage configuration for $579.99 or 24 monthly payments of $24.17 on an equipment installment plan. It will be compatible with 600MHz spectrum and all of the network technologies installed.

The Un-carrier has also induced the first sanctioned discount — $300 off with a trade-in. More than 30 devices are eligible for the program with all OnePlus devices accepted including the OnePlus X and OnePlus One.

OnePlus will stage a “takeover event” at T-Mobile’s flagship store in Times Square later today at 5pm — sales of the 6T begin immediately — while general availability will begin on November 1 at 6am Eastern.