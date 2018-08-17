Android

T-Mobile will have the OnePlus 6T this fall for $550

Contents
OnePlus

Great news for all the OnePlus fans in the US. It seems that one of the country’s biggest networks will have the new OnePlus 6T available this fall.

According to CNET, the OnePlus 6T will be available in the US, and there are two ways you can get it. The first one is through their website where you can get the unlocked version, and in T-Mobile. The phone should cost $550, and it will present itself again as the flagship killer. The OnePlus 6T is a cheaper alternative than all those $1000 phones in the market, therefore a smarter option. This will be OnePlus’ first smartphone to get the support of a major US carrier, and it seems that It won’t be the last.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
CNET
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
carriers, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, Pricing, T-Mobile
, , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.