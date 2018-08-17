T-Mobile will have the OnePlus 6T this fall for $550

Great news for all the OnePlus fans in the US. It seems that one of the country’s biggest networks will have the new OnePlus 6T available this fall.

According to CNET, the OnePlus 6T will be available in the US, and there are two ways you can get it. The first one is through their website where you can get the unlocked version, and in T-Mobile. The phone should cost $550, and it will present itself again as the flagship killer. The OnePlus 6T is a cheaper alternative than all those $1000 phones in the market, therefore a smarter option. This will be OnePlus’ first smartphone to get the support of a major US carrier, and it seems that It won’t be the last.