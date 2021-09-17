T-Mobile today announced it would soon offer in-store same-day device repairs at 500 stores access the country, and it also includes more benefits for customers. The new changes will come into effect from November 1, 2021.

In a press release today, T-Mobile announced that it would be upgrading 500 of its stores across the nation to include in-store device repairs by industry-certified experts from Assurant. The company claims that more locations are also planned. With the new changes, T-Mobile will now offer repair services in nearly every major city across the country.

From November 1, Protection plan customers will be able to check the T-Mobile Store locator to find an authorizer location and then use the online appointment tool to take advantage of the same-day repairs inside T-Mobile stores.

T-Mobile doesn’t go into much detail about what devices will be qualified for same-day repairs, and the repair times will likely strongly depend on what parts are accessible and available at the local service. The company also mentions that if parts are unavailable, Assurant-authorized repair centers may offer a replacement device and collect the deductible depending on the customer’s protection plan tier.

The company will now also offer more claims to its customers, which Assurant will provide. There will be five claims available to qualified customers, while the industry standard remains at just three claims per 12 months, according to T-Mobile.

The Protection plan starts at $7 per month, and it includes the following new benefits:

Accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage — including next business day replacements

AppleCare for eligible Apple devices

Unlimited screen protector replacement — if it breaks, get a new one, and we’ll even put it on for you

Hardware service coverage, such as a mechanical breakdown, included with unlimited claims

JUMP!® Upgrades — T-Mobile customers get the latest and greatest device sooner

Live tech support via the Protection app on iOS and Android