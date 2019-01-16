Other OS

T-Mobile: Netflix On Us still on us until at least May 1

Contents

T-Mobile president John Legere has responded to Netflix’s announcement that it would be hiking prices for its subscription plans by tweeting that his company will continue to give all of its T-Mobile ONE planholders free Netflix.

Since September of 2017, the so-called Un-carrier has been subsidizing a standard plan that allows for distincting, simultaneous streaming on two devices — then priced $9.99 per month, raised to $10.99 in the past year  — for T-Mobile ONE accounts with at least two lines under its Netflix on Us initiaitve. The next rung up the ladder is $12.99 and will be implemented for existing customers over time and with new customers immediately.

T-Mobile has also been offering a $3 per month add-on for access to Netflix’s four-screen, 4K-enabled plan — previously priced at $13.99 per month on the regular, now headed for $15.99. TmoNews reports from a customer service representative that the price for that add-on won’t change for now.

Whatever data T-Mobile and Netflix will compile over the next few months up to May 1 may determine what the network might do: continue offering that free standard subscription, bump down that subsidy to the SD, single-device budget tier — $8.99 moving to $9.99 per month — or getting rid of the program entirely.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
TmoNews
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS
Tags
carriers, Free, John Legere, movie streaming, Netflix, News, T-Mobile, T-Mobile One, US, Video streaming
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed