T-Mobile: Netflix On Us still on us until at least May 1

T-Mobile president John Legere has responded to Netflix’s announcement that it would be hiking prices for its subscription plans by tweeting that his company will continue to give all of its T-Mobile ONE planholders free Netflix.

Today Netflix let us know they’re increasing prices. Good news: #NetflixOnUs won’t change for now. It’s still on us! We’re working with Netflix to determine what impact, if any, this may have down the road. We will know more by 5/1! — John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 15, 2019

Since September of 2017, the so-called Un-carrier has been subsidizing a standard plan that allows for distincting, simultaneous streaming on two devices — then priced $9.99 per month, raised to $10.99 in the past year — for T-Mobile ONE accounts with at least two lines under its Netflix on Us initiaitve. The next rung up the ladder is $12.99 and will be implemented for existing customers over time and with new customers immediately.

T-Mobile has also been offering a $3 per month add-on for access to Netflix’s four-screen, 4K-enabled plan — previously priced at $13.99 per month on the regular, now headed for $15.99. TmoNews reports from a customer service representative that the price for that add-on won’t change for now.

Whatever data T-Mobile and Netflix will compile over the next few months up to May 1 may determine what the network might do: continue offering that free standard subscription, bump down that subsidy to the SD, single-device budget tier — $8.99 moving to $9.99 per month — or getting rid of the program entirely.