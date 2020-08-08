Magenta had to wait for several years to complete its merger with Sprint. This year, we finally saw the operation take place, and even though we have seen T-Mobile lay off hundreds of Sprint’s employees, we are also starting to see how the carrier has started to grow.

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile’s new CEO, said:

“Surpassing AT&T to become #2 was a huge milestone to kick off Q2, but that was only the beginning! In our first quarter as a combined company, T-Mobile led the industry in total branded customer adds – even in a challenging environment – and there is no doubt that we are THE leading growth company in wireless.

Now we’re setting our sights on #1 – in customer choice and customers’ hearts – and we’ll get there by doing ONLY what the Un-carrier can do: offering customers the most advanced 5G network AND the best value while continuing to make big moves that fix customer pain points and disrupt this industry. I’m excited about what’s to come in this new T-Mobile era – we’re just getting started!”

T-Mobile is now the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States. The company has surpassed AT&T after its merger with Sprint, adding 1,245,000 new customers and reaching a total of 98.3 million customers at the end of Q2. Magenta has also announced a new Scam-Shield, which are tools that will help its users fight spam and scam calls. It also launched a new nationwide 5G standalone network, giving it a considerable advantage compared to its competitors.

Source Android Central