T-Mobile really wants to put 5G phones in the hands of more people. In the hindsight, the carrier also wants to good use of those 5G airwaves and infrastructure it has built over the years, and of course, make some money too. To achieve that T-Mobile is giving away a free 5G phone to everyone. All you have to do is bring in an old phone – smart or not – and get a Galaxy A32 5G that was launched earlier today in exchange.

The Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade: Now, everyone in America can trade in any working mobile phone and get a 5G smartphone for free. We’ve built a 5G network that covers 1.6M square miles and we want EVERYONE, new & existing customers, to experience the power of @TMobile! — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) April 7, 2021

T-Mobile wants you to pledge loyalty for two years to get free 5G phone

“This offer applies to new and existing customers, and ANY old phone in working condition — flip phone, Sidekick, whatever that suitcase phone was called. T-Mobile will take it,” T-Mobile said in its press release. So, what’s the catch? Well, T-Mobile will recoup the cost of that Samsung phone in the form of 24-monthly credit bills. So essentially, a free 5G phone means you have to get locked with a T-Mobile line for two years.

There’s a free iPhone 12 deal too

However, if the Galaxy A32 5G is not powerful enough for you, T-Mobile also has a great deal for iPhone lovers too. Actually, there is more than one deal in place. So, here they are:

When you exchange an iPhone 11, you get an iPhone 12 for free, and at no additional cost. If you trade in an iPhone 7, iPhone 8, or iPhone X, T-Mobile will take half off the price of iPhone 12. And if you have any other older iPhone – dating as far back as the first iPhone – the carrier will take half off the price of the iPhone 12 Mini as a trade-in deal.

Of course, the 24 monthly bill credits condition applies in the case of iPhones as well. However, you have to be vigilant, as T-Mobile’s 5G upgrade deal for the iPhones will kick off on April 18 and will last less than two weeks, ending on May 1.