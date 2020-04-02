After literally years of trying and waiting, T-Mobile has finally merged with Sprint. The company has announced today that it had completed its merger to create a merged company that will operate under the T-Mobile brand. As of today, John Legere will be stepping down as CEO, and Mike Sievert will be taking his place.

T-Mobile is now bigger than it was yesterday. It has now absorbed what used to be the fourth-largest carrier in the United States. The company’s former COO, Mike Sievert, will now be the new CEO, while John Legere will remain on the company’s board of directors thorough the end of June 2020.

The new carrier plans to create a “transformational” nationwide 5G network within six years to provide 5G coverage to 99 percent of the US. It also plans to provide 90 percent of rural Americans with an average 5G speed of 50Mbps. Magenta has also committed to giving the same or better rate plans for the next three years, and that also includes 5G access. Changes in networks, stores, and service won’t change immediately, but Sprint’s assets will just start to be re-branded as T-Mobile’s as time goes by.

