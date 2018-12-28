T-Mobile Galaxy Watch BOGO deal starts January 2, plus Apple Watch and more

T-Mobile has scheduled a bundle of wearable and tablet deals for the new year and they begin on Wednesday. But in most cases, you’ll have to buy one in order to get one for less.

From January 2, customers can get an Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 3 and get $200 off a second unit. Both are water-resistant and have GPS, though only the Series 4 has an ECG on it. Subscribers can also grab two Samsung Galaxy Watches for the price of one — again, much the same on the GPS and water resistance. Both deals will require at least one new line on the account and accompanying DIGITS plans, though.

Customers can also get a free Galaxy Tab A with the subscription to a 6GB data plan or better.