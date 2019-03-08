Android

T-Mobile sets up wind tunnel in New York to celebrate Galaxy S10 sales

Contents

In the age of marketing through social media, the one thing a promoter has to do is make sure people get in on an experience and share it with all the bells and whistles they need to make it look cool.

So, how about a wind tunnel?

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are launching sales of the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ today and to celebrate that, the companies have set up a wind tunnel for people to fly on top of.

The one-day event started at 9:30am and will last until 5pm. Throughout the day, participants can test out the Galaxy S10 devices, snap a few pictures in a photo booth, hang out with HOT 97 and take home a free bag of swag or take a free pedicab to the Time Square flagship T-Mobile store.

The experience is located in Manhattan, just off of Herald Square — for locals, that’s the B, D, F, M, N, Q, R and W trains on the subway and PATH trains from Journal Square and Hoboken.

The Galaxy S10 devices are available today at full retail price or with a discount on a 36-month payment term. The S10e starts at $749.99 or $10 per month ($360 total), the base model S10 is priced at $899.99 or, on a pay schedule, $99.99 down and $11.39 per month ($510.03) and the starter S10+ costs $999.99 or $199.99 down and $11.39 a month ($610.03).

The S10e is also available on a discounted $30 per month T-Mobile Essentials plan.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
T-Mobile
Source
T-Mobile (Galaxy S10)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
carriers, Event, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e, marketing, News, Samsung, T-Mobile, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.