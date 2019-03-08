T-Mobile sets up wind tunnel in New York to celebrate Galaxy S10 sales

In the age of marketing through social media, the one thing a promoter has to do is make sure people get in on an experience and share it with all the bells and whistles they need to make it look cool.

So, how about a wind tunnel?

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are launching sales of the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ today and to celebrate that, the companies have set up a wind tunnel for people to fly on top of.

The one-day event started at 9:30am and will last until 5pm. Throughout the day, participants can test out the Galaxy S10 devices, snap a few pictures in a photo booth, hang out with HOT 97 and take home a free bag of swag or take a free pedicab to the Time Square flagship T-Mobile store.

The experience is located in Manhattan, just off of Herald Square — for locals, that’s the B, D, F, M, N, Q, R and W trains on the subway and PATH trains from Journal Square and Hoboken.

The Galaxy S10 devices are available today at full retail price or with a discount on a 36-month payment term. The S10e starts at $749.99 or $10 per month ($360 total), the base model S10 is priced at $899.99 or, on a pay schedule, $99.99 down and $11.39 per month ($510.03) and the starter S10+ costs $999.99 or $199.99 down and $11.39 a month ($610.03).

The S10e is also available on a discounted $30 per month T-Mobile Essentials plan.